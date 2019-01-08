Chaosium Launching New Twitch Channel

It was recently announced that Chaosium, Inc. will be starting a Twitch channel in the coming days, January 12th to be precise. For those of you that are into Twitch, I suspect this is going to be a great channel! Out of the gate, they’re going to be streaming sessions of Horror on the Orient Express. They seem to have a pretty solid lineup of content they plan to stream as well. You can read their press release here and it contains all the details and pertinent links you will need.

