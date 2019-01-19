Harlem Unbound – 2nd Edition Cover Art Revealed

The second edition of Harlem Unbound is getting a little closer to becoming a reality. Chaosium (via Chris Spivey) just released a cover image and the new art style and direction of the cover is amazing. The art was created by the talented, Brennan Reece.

I enjoyed reading and reviewing the 1st edition of the book and I’m looking forward to the updates, improvements, and additional scenarios that will be included in this new edition. You can read my earlier review here: Jungle Alley, The Valley and Jazz – A Review of Harlem Unbound

As more details become available, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, happy gaming!

~ Modoc

