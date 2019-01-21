King Arthur Pendragon: Book of Sires Now Available

This one is for all of you King Arthur Pendragon fans. Chaosium just announced the newest book in the 5th edition series, Book of Sires. The following is taken from DriveThruRPG.

TheBook of Sires explores events ranging from the humdrum years of garrison duty to some of the most famous historical battles seen in the years before the Great Pendragon Campaign. Before, players had only the county of Salisbury to draw upon.; now, the player knights can come from any area that is friendly to a King Arthur campaign set in Logres. Thus, Aquitanian knights can hobnob with fellow European Brittonians, as well as knights from Cornwall, Cambria, and Cumbria: all have a reason to be where the campaign begins. The Book of Sires provides a yearly description, with attendant Glory, for over nine lands. An assortment of appendices provide new Passions and Directed Traits, an overall cumulative history, an expansion of the family for Player-knights, how to handle “foreign knights,” and an update to the Salisbury chapter contained in King Arthur Pendragon. Since this book covers the years 439 to 509, you will find a wealth of information for creating a background for a campaign starting in 480 (Uther), 485 (GPC), Anarchy (496), and Arthur, the Boy King (510).

If you’re looking to give your game of KAP even more depth, this may just be what the King ordered! This looks to be an amazing product and we’ll be sure to include it in a future Patreon poll for review consideration.

