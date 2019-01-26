Bone Marshes – A New OSR Hex-Mapping Adventure

Are you looking for something new and exciting for your OSR game? If so, have a look at David Schirduan’s newest Kickstarter, Bone Marshes. Bone Marshes is a three-part adventure, but it’s more than that! It’s a unique location, a burning swamp, that includes rising and falling tides and some other really cool thematic elements. Not only are they thematic elements, but there are mechanics and in-game realities behind them. Getting lost has never so fun!

