A Look at Church of Chiropteran Wisdom

Church of Chiropteran Wisdom

Author: Sal North

Publisher: Chaosium’s Miskatonic Repository

Page Count: 6

Available Formats: PDF

PDF (DTRPG) – Pay What You Want

This is a very small plug-and-play scenario that doubles as a location that is meant to be dropped into an existing call of Cthulhu game or something that could be used as the impetus for a new campaign.

The author approached this interesting little product from the mindset of providing a plug-and-play location that could serve as a side quest, a distraction, or even a red herring. As such it’s both specific and generic in nature so that any Keeper can easily adapt it for their existing game. As I mentioned above, it could also be used as the seed around which a larger game and plot is developed.

I will try to keep it as spoiler-free as I can. The Church of Chiropteran Wisdom serves as the home of a local cult that has become mixed up in some local disappearances. The Church itself doubles as Ayrton’s Emporium Shop where lots of interesting curios and occult items can be found. The church is physically located under the Emporium. The two locations are inextricably connected by way of Edward Ayrton as he’s both the proprietor of the shop and the head of the Cult. Investigators will have to put their thinking caps on to figure out what is going on and how to stop it. It’s a simple little scenario that is well thought out and rather clear on its premise.

The scenario is only available in PDF, but it is using the Pay What You Want model so what do you have to lose? The overall quality of the writing is good, but it does have a few very minor editing/proofreading issues that most people won’t even notice, but as a freelance editor and proofreader I noticed them. The layout itself is smart and simple. I believe it uses one of the free Miskatonic Repository templates; this is not a bad thing, just simple. Let me end this review with a huge compliment to the cover artist, Mark Graham! I really love the cover art. It’s very evocative and embodies the spirit of this scenario.

All-in-all, this is a fun little scenario that readers should take a look at! I think it could serve as a great little add-on for just about any Call of Cthulhu game. I look forward to seeing what else Sal comes up with in the future.

~ Modoc

