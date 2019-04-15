Editor’s Desk: John Carter of Mars RPG Live Play Event – 17 April 2019

Modiphius is at it again! The following press release just came across the editing desk. I’m really excited to check out this live play event on Wednesday. Are you a John Carter of Mars fan? Chime in and tell us you’re thoughts, interest level in this live play event, or anything that related to John Carter of Mars that excites you.

~ Modoc

Modiphius Entertainment is delighted to be announcing a slew of content releases over the next few weeks in celebration of our John Carter of Mars Month as this fantastic range hits retail stores.

John Carter of Mars is a pulp action adventure roleplaying game using a streamlined version of the 2d20 system and set across the wondrous and dangerous world of Barsoom.

The highlight of our releases next week is a live play video of John Carter of Mars being played from Modiphius HQ with our fabulous GM Virginia at the helm.

You can view this on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/Modiphius/) on Wednesday the 17th of April from 3 PM BST.

Beyond the livestream you can look forward to a wide range of John Carter content releases from Modiphius Entertainment to support the retail release.

Two of the designers behind John Carter of Mars, Jack Norris (Tianxia: Blood, Skill, and Jade, Fantasy AGE, Marvel Heroic Roleplaying) and our in-house designer Benn Gray (Mutant Chronicles, Infinity and Conan) will be writing about their experience of designing John Carter of Mars at www.modiphius.com/john-carter alongside a series of development diaries which will offer you a behind the scenes look at the making of John Carter of Mars.

Expect to see some of the fabulously detailed art from the core John Carter of Mars box in a series of flip through videos. Katya Thomas is our in-house art director for John Carter of Mars and has a diverse team of artists all over the world contributing to the beautiful imagery within the John Carter of Mars books including Bjorn Barends (cover art), Cristi Picu, Daren Bader, Giorgio Baroni, Jeff Porter, Michele Giorgio, Mitchel Malloy, Paolo Puggioni, Rodrigo Toledo, Rolf Mohr, Soren Meding, Steve Stark, Thomas Denmark and Toma Feizo Gas.

For those interested in running John Carter of Mars adventures we will be releasing a video tutorial on how you can use the John Carter of Mars Narrators Toolkit which is an all in one package of both GM screen and narrators guide which will equip you with everything you need to generate and tell action packed pulp adventure stories in the land of Barsoom.

If you want to learn more on how to play as an adventurer in the land of Barsoom we are releasing a tutorial video on how you can best use the yet to be released John Carter of Mars Players Toolkit to build and role play your characters.

To get a feel for what John Carter of Mars: Adventures on the Dying World of Barsoom! is about check out this trailer for the John Carter of Mars Roleplaying Game.

Virginia is Publishing Assistant here at Modiphius and will be running a game of John Carter of Mars on Facebook live at Modiphius HQ from 3 PM BST on Wednesday the 17th of April.

If you’ve never explored the world of John Carter and want to know more watch this video and she’ll take you through all the races of Barsoom, as well as the cultures and traditions of the planet, so that you can get some ideas about what you want to feature in your own game of John Carter of Mars: Adventures on the Dying World of Barsoom!

In this video Virginia is going to take you through a step-by-step process for creating your own characters for use in John Carter of Mars: Adventures on the Dying World of Barsoom! Find out how easy it is to create a character for the John Carter of Mars RPG.

You can view our full John Carter of Mars selection here.

