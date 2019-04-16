The Journey: Masks of Nyarlathotep Session #1

This past weekend I began what will amount to long and beautifully twisted journey into the world of Chaosium’s Masks of Nyarlathotep. This short post will serve as the start of a “living” journal to capture the highlights and interesting experiences of not only my players, but my own as well. If this type of game journal interests, please read on.

SPOILERS AHEAD

Session 0: This session was actually held two weeks ago. I brought all four of my players together and had each of them create two investigators. It’s worth noting that we are using Pulp Cthulhu and that I be will using most, if not all, of the Pulp Cthulhu recommendations from the MoN campaign.

Nick Jones – Investigative Reporter

Sam Switch – Mechanic (who has a deep dislike for Henry Ford)

Daisy Elizabeth Tillinghast – Cat Burglar (her cover is governess/nanny)

John Bigbeautea – Occultist

Session 1: The investigators arrived in Lima, Peru and have met with a sickly looking Augustus Larkin and his assistant, the quiet and gaunt looking Luis de Mendoza at the Bar Cordona. Over a fine meal, Larkin laid out his plan to travel to highlands southeast of Lake Titicaca to search for a lost pyramid and the gold it is rumored to contain. With the utmost certainty of scientific and archaeological standards being adhered to. A later meeting with Jessie Hughes (Jackson Elias) another of the expedition’s team enlightened the investigators to the idea that he doesn’t trust Larkin and believes Larkin may somehow be connected to his current research into a death cult he believes is located somewhere in the region. The next afternoon the investigators accompany Jackson Elias to meet with Professor Sanchez at the University Museum. For some reason the professor’s assistant, Trinidad Rizo, has not returned to the office with her research notes that might pertain to Larkin’s proposed expedition. Nick and Sam went to find the waylaid assistant, but found Mendoza running away and Rizo’s mutilated corpse on the floor in a storeroom. Nick ended up with a fat lip and a sore jaw from Sam punching him in the face (Sam has no idea what happened as a result of a failed SAN roll). Sam then fetched Professor Sanchez and the rest of the team, save for Daisy who stayed behind to canvas the Professor’s office and assessed the treasures it might contain. Professor Sanchez loses his lunch upon seeing the mutilated corpse of Trinidad Rizo. With a little nudging he then rushed out to call the authorities. Nick reveals Rizo’s journal and her notes (in Spanish) pertaining to Gaspard Figueroa, a conquistador with an apparent connection to this mysterious expedition that is about to get underway.

I would like to point out that we are using the MoN Prop Set from the H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society. This prop set is amazing!

~ Modoc

