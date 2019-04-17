Editor’s Desk: Odyssey of the Dragonlords Live on Kickstarter

Our friends over at Modiphius just shot us the following press release for their newest co-branded/published project on Kickstarter. This project funded in one day! If you’ve ever gotten anything from Modiphius, you know they publish or co-publish only top-notch stuff. This 5th edition adventure looks like it will be amazing with its historical inspirations. If you’re inclined, have a read and check it out. Kickstarter links are below.

“At the dawn of time, a war between the gods and Titans left the world of Thylea forever changed. Thousands of years later, the first mortals arrived, carried by ship and dragon. The Dragonlords were the champions who overthrew the Titans 500 years ago and forged the Oath of Peace. But the power of the Oath has waned, and now the Titans seek vengeance. You are one of the heroes called by prophecy to end the conflict once and for all. Poets will sing of your deeds for centuries to come… if you survive.”

The Kickstarter for Odyssey of the Dragonlords: 5th Edition Adventure book is now live and ready for your support. Odyssey of the Dragonlords is an epic, 280 page, Greek myth inspired adventure book compatible with the 5th edition of the world’s greatest roleplaying game by Arcanum World’s.

Arcanum World’s was founded by ex-BioWare lead designers James Ohlen and Jesse Sky (Neverwinter Nights, Dragon Age: Origins, Baldurs Gate I & II, Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: The Old Republic) and Drew Karpyshyn, BioWare senior writer on Mass Effect I & II and Knights of the Old Republic.

Modiphius Entertainment have been announced as co-publishers on Odyssey of the Dragonlords and are lending their considerable marketing, Kickstarter, logistics and production expertise to the Arcanum World’s team.

Between Jesse, James and Drew, they have an incredible list of credits from some of the most legendary adventure games. James Ohlen spent over 20 years as lead designer and creative director at BioWare working on Baldur’s Gate I & II, Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Dragon Age: Origins and Neverwinter Nights. Jesse Sky has 8 years as lead designer and creative director at BioWare working on Star Wars: The Old Republic and it’s expansions Galactic Strongholds, Shadow of Revan and Knights of the Fallen Empire.

Odyssey of the Dragonlords contains everything you need to run campaigns in the epic, Greek myth inspired world of Thylea including an overview of the world, magic items, monsters and a diverse cast of Greek myth inspired allies and villains inspired by legend.

The World of Thylea: Includes an overview of the history, factions, kingdoms, and laws of the forgotten continent. Learn about the gods, the titans, and the legendary Dragonlords.

New Monsters: Includes a bestiary of over 15 new monsters inspired by Greek mythology, with lore, statistics, and full page illustrations.

New Magic Items: Includes over 20 new magic items inspired by Greek mythology. Find them scattered throughout the adventure or craft them using the legendary Mithral Forge!

Colorful Characters. In the tradition of our favorite RPG video games, we’ve got a colorful cast of villains and companion characters that players will encounter on their adventure.

Odyssey of the Dragonlords is infused with inspiration from Greek epic. Your characters can make oaths which they must swear by, much like the oaths that were sworn by the Greek lords to the great King Menelaus which resulted in the Trojan War as told in the Iliad by Homer. Should these oaths be broken your characters can suffer a visit from the Erinyes, furies who uphold the law of the gods. The concepts of ‘Xenia’ (Guest Friendship) and ‘Kleos’ (Glory) are also important factors for your characters to consider within the epic Greek myth inspired world of Thylea. The word ‘epic’ is being used in its literal and original sense to refer to specific qualities about Odyssey of the Dragonlords.

Epic Scope: This adventure sees your players growing from a band of untested warriors into famous heroes embarking on a sweeping journey across the oceans, inspired by the Odyssey and Jason and the Argonauts.

Epic Storytelling: This adventure combines strong narrative design with an open world. The adventure features a handful of critical story moments where players will meet important characters, confront villains, and make big choices. But for most of the adventure, they will be free to explore, with clear objectives.

Epic Heroes: Players in this adventure will grow into something more than just a party of intrepid adventurers. They will be heroes in the same vein as Odysseus and Achilles, called by Fate because they are destined for greatness.

You can download a free copy of the now revised Odyssey of the Dragonlords players guide here. The booklet contains everything you need to get started as a hero within the world including a brief overview of the world of Thylea, new character backstories, rules for the new Centaur and Satyr races and epic paths for your heroes. This revised edition includes two more martial archetypes as well as updated rules based on your feedback for the Satyr and Centaur races available within the booklet. This is now available now available from Modiphius.net and DriveThruRPG.

For a taste of what the world is like, check out this short story, Dragonlord’s Wager, from Drew Karpyshyn. This story takes place 500 years prior to the adventure, during the events of the First War between the mortals and the Titans.

“Pen and paper roleplaying games will never die. The combination of open-ended exploration, cooperative storytelling, and tactical combat is addictive and timeless. The 5th edition of the world’s greatest roleplaying game proves this. Like all of the editions before it, the game owes a debt to the classic fantasy stories of Tolkien, Lieber, Howard and the rest. It gives players the opportunity to be the hero of their own epic tale. And a world inspired by Greek myth is the perfect place to set a fantasy story where the players are the stars. It’s also worth noting that the selfish, conflicted heroes from Greek myths have a lot more in common with my usual play group than the chummy fellowships of modern fantasy…” – James Ohlen, Writer & Designer on Odyssey of the DragonLords and lead designer of Baldur’s Gate.

There’s a wide range of ways you can support the Kickstarter including bronze, silver and gold ‘Heroic’ tiers for early backers which are limited to 1,000 and get you a $3 discount as well as your name in the book.

BRONZE MEDALIST – Pledge US $25 or more.

This tier includes the PDF campaign book and digital versions of all stretch goals.

INCLUDES:

· Digital player’s guide (PDF)

· Digital adventure book (PDF)

· Digital versions of all stretch goals

· Your name in the book’s credits

SILVER MEDALIST – Pledge US $60 or more

This tier includes the hardcover version of Odyssey of the Dragonlords, the softcover player’s guide, and digital versions of all stretch goals.

INCLUDES:

· Hardcover adventure book

· Softcover player’s guide

· Digital player’s guide (PDF)

· Digital adventure book (PDF)

· Digital versions of all stretch goals

· Your name in the book’s credits

GOLD MEDALIST – Pledge US $80 or more

This tier includes the hardcover version of Odyssey of the Dragonlords, the softcover player’s guide, three fold-out poster maps, the Odyssey GM screen, and all digital stretch goals, with a $9 discount for being one of our heroic early backers!

INCLUDES:

· Hardcover adventure book

· Softcover player’s guide

· Deluxe poster map pack

· Odyssey GM screen

· Digital player’s guide (PDF)

· Digital adventure book (PDF)

· Digital versions of all stretch goals

· Your name in the book’s credits

Odyssey of the Dragonlords

SUMMARY

280-page lavish fully-illustrated hardcover adventure book

· Compatible with the 5th edition of the world’s greatest roleplaying game

· Presents an epic campaign that takes players from level 1 to 11 and beyond

· Describes the lost continent of Thylea—a forgotten land inspired by Greek mythology that is compatible with other popular campaign settings

Written and designed by:

· James Ohlen, lead designer of Baldur’s Gate and Dragon Age: Origins

· Jesse Sky, creative director of Knights of the Fallen Empire

· NYT bestselling author Drew Karpyshyn

