Editor’s Desk: A Town Called Malice & Fate Cthulhu Kickstarters

Yesterday, nearly simultaneously, two awesome looking Kickstarters launched from two well established companies. Both of them excite me, but A Town Called Malice from Monkeyfun Studios appeals to me a little more than Fate Cthulhu from Evil Hat. Have yourself a look at these campaigns and thrown them some support if either or both are your cup of tea.

Do you have something you want the editor to be aware of? Submit newsworthy tidbits to our email at rollingboxcarsblog@gmail.com

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

A Town Called Malice – A Nordic Horror Story Game

Fate Cthulhu

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Please click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more about how you can help support us and be a part of the Boxcar Nation.