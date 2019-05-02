Editor’s Desk: Annual D&D Sale at DriveThruRPG

The regular DriveThruRPG newsletter just arrived in my inbox. It’s that time of year again!

The annual Dungeons and Dragon sale has commenced over on DriveThruRPG andthe DMsGuild. Lots of great stuff at amazing discounts. Thousands of PDFs on sale including: Classic D&D, AD&D, OGL, Community Content, and more! PDFs from Wizards of the Coast, Onyx Path Publishing, Kobold Press, Cubicle 7, Goodman Games, Sine Nomine, and much more!

This year they have even discounted PoD books! Over 1000 print books on DTRPG and over 200 print books on DMsGuild.

Tell us what caught your eye.

