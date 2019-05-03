Editor’s Desk: Select D&D 5e Books on Sale at Amazon

For those of you interested in picking up a few D&D 5th edition books, today on Amazon, there are a select few that are super cheap. If we missed some of the sale items, please comment below so others will know what else is on sale.

Player’s Handbook – $21.13

Monster Manual – $20.94

D&D Starter Set – $8.34

~ Modoc Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Please click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more about how you can help support us and be a part of the Boxcar Nation.