Editor’s Desk: Two New D&D Books Nearing Release

Ghost Ships of Saltmarsh:

40% off at Amazon (21 May release date)

Nestled on the coast of the Azure Sea is Saltmarsh, a sleepy fishing village that sits on the precipice of destruction. Smugglers guide their ships to hidden coves, willing to slit the throat of anyone foolhardy enough to cross their path. Cruel sahuagin gather beneath the waves, plotting to sweep away coastal cities. Drowned sailors stir to unnatural life, animated by dark magic and sent forth in search of revenge. The cult of a forbidden god extends its reach outward from a decaying port, hungry for fresh victims and willing recruits. While Saltmarsh slumbers, the evils that seek to plunder it grow stronger. Heroes must arise to keep the waves safe!

Ghosts of Saltmarsh combines some of the most popular classic adventures from the first edition of Dungeons & Dragons including the classic ‘U’ series and some of the best nautical adventures from Dungeon magazine:

The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh

Danger at Dunwater

The Final Enemy

Salvage Operation

Isle of the Abbey

Tammeraut’s Fate

The Styes

All adventures have been faithfully adapted to the fifth edition rules of Dungeons & Dragons. Furthermore, this book includes details on the port town of Saltmarsh, as well as plenty of hooks to kick-off each adventure. Play through each story in a seafaring campaign leading characters from level 1 through level 12, or pull out sections to place in ongoing campaigns in any setting. The appendices also cover mechanics for ship-to-ship combat, new magic items, monsters, and more!

“The Saltmarsh series consistently ranks as one of the most popular classic D&D adventures,” said Mike Mearls, franchise creative director of D&D. “With its ties to ocean-based adventuring, it was an obvious step to augment it with additional sea-based adventures and a robust set of rules for managing a nautical campaign.”

Hoist your sails, pull up anchor, and set a course for adventure! (dnd.wizards.com)

Dungeons and Dragons: Acquisitions Incorporated: 37% off at Amazon (18 June release date)

When you’re just starting out in the adventuring business, it might be nice to have a leg up. It can be a big help to have access to the powerful artifacts, expertise, and jobs that Acquisitions Incorporated (Acq Inc) has to offer a new franchise. Join Omin Dran, Jim Darkmagic, and Viari like never before with the new Acquisitions Incorporated campaign book for Dungeons & Dragons!

Set yourself up for success when pursuing your own fantasy-business endeavors, using all the ingredients you need to include Acquisitions Incorporated in your D&D campaign, to establish your own franchise, and take on specialized roles therein. Plus, there are always openings coming available… Just try not to think about why.

Learn everything you ever wanted to know about starting your own fantasy business as you begin your career today, as a proud member of Acquisitions Incorporated.

Acquisitions Incorporated has everything you need to play a D&D fifth edition game just as if you were on stage with the crew at PAX! New backgrounds, character options, franchise information, and more!

Start up your own Acquisitions Incorporated franchise in the Forgotten Realms or anywhere in the multiverse.

Acquisitions Incorporated is a different flavor of D&D full of madcap heists and hilarious moments, and it’s one of the new ways to tell fantastic D&D stories.

Includes an adventure that will take characters from levels 1 through 6, establishing your party’s claim on a world they’ve just begun to explore—and to strip-mine for profit. (dnd.wizards.com)

