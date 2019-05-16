Editor’s Desk: City of Mist Starter Set Available

This hit our inbox and we wanted to get the word out. Today, 16 May, the City of Mist Starter Set became available for purchase. Our friends at Modiphius are doing some really cool and innovative stuff lately, I’m sure this Starter Set with will prove to be a great additional to the City of Mist line up.

In City of Mist , you play as legendary figures of myth reborn into ordinary people who gain the powers of their legendary alter-egos. Play as a hard-boiled detective with the powers of the Monkey King or a fashion tycoon who is the incarnation of Aphrodite and hit the streets looking for answers about who you truly are and about the insidious powers ruling the City from behind the veil of the Mist. Balance your normal life with that of your magical alter-ego as you engage in tense investigation and cinematic conflict throughout the City.

City of Mist is inspired by the world of super-powered noir graphic novels and TV shows, such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Through its innovative ‘tag’ system it allows you to flesh out a character entirely unique to your imagination via purely descriptive tags. This enables a vast array of different characters to be created and for new players to easily be able to be introduced to the game. Your choices within the narrative of the story and world are influenced through eight core ‘moves’ which provide different dramatic outcomes based on your character and what you roll on the dice. This allows for fast, fluid play full of danger, consequence, and narrative.

WHAT IS CITY OF MIST RPG ABOUT? Here’s the lowdown: City of Mist is a modern city where legends are real people. Heroes, tricksters, and monsters are reborn inside ordinary people, regular Joes and Janes, who gain supernatural powers connected to their legendary alter-egos. The mystical veil of the Mist hides these miraculous powers from the other, sleepwalking residents of the City. It makes armor look like a flak vest and fire breathing like a cheap party trick or a gas leak explosion, so no-one ever knows about the legendary. Modern-day legends exploit this to run secret lives and insidious organizations behind the veil of the Mist. This is your City: gritty, corrupt, and rife with magic and mystery. PLAY AS “RIFTS”, ORDINARY PEOPLE WITH LEGENDARY POWERS Player characters in City of Mist are ordinary people in whom a legend has awakened. You play a unique combination of a real-life persona and a legendary Mythos, from a street-cleaner with the powers of the Monkey King to a fashion tycoon who is the incarnation of Aphrodite. Your life is a game of balance between magic and normality. Together with your ragtag crew of Rifts, you will hit the dark streets to uncover the insidious forces at play in your City, confront ancient legends in modern-day guise, and discover what you truly are… DIVE INTO THE INVESTIGATION AND UNCOVER THE CITY’S UNSPEAKABLE TRUTHS… Someone is running the show in this City, and it’s up to you to find out who. You need to talk to the right people, ask the right questions, and sometimes take answers by force. Are you doing it out of the kindness of your heart or because you have a stake in the matter? Either way, the truth must be revealed. For gamemasters, both new and experienced, City of Mist makes writing investigative adventures easy, using the Iceberg Model. Check out the MC Toolkit for a complete case-writing guide. A CINEMATIC GAME SYSTEM Inspired by super-powered noir graphic novels and TV shows, such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Fables, the City of Mist game system encourages you to get creative and experience cinematic moments with every action you take. Characters made entirely of tags: Create rich and diverse characters with any ability or walk of life imaginable *without ever writing a single number down*. Easily flesh out and customize the tiny details of your powers and modern persona and have every detail impact the game – even your character’s catchphrases! Get creative with new combinations of tags. Easily introduce the game to new players, no matter their background.

Story-propelling action resolution system: A simple rule converts your descriptive tags into roll modifiers, turning your narrative into crunch. Eight core moves deliver different dramatic outcomes with every roll, driving the story forward and fueling suspense (no silent failure). No hit points! Descriptive conditions (physical, social, magical, emotional, etc.) gradually wear down on your ability to take action, and then escalate to permanent effects and death.

Dramatic character evolution rules: Simulate the ups-and-downs of your hero’s life with a built-in clash between your characters mythical and mundane themes. Make hard choices and sacrifices to determine which themes to develop and which to abandon, instigating dramatic changes in your character, such as loss of powers or the death of a loved one. No levels! Evolve by constantly making cinematic choices and replacing themes to unlock greater Moments of Evolution.



The City of Mist Players Guide, MC Toolkit, MC Screen and Starter set are now all available to purchase. The Player’s Guide contains an introduction to the setting of the City of Mist and everything you will need to know to create, play and evolve your characters, packed with graphic novel art by Marcin Sobon.

The MC Toolkit is a set of guides and resources for MCs who create and run their own cases and series, including narration guidelines, a case-writing guide, a bestiary of crooks and villains, four villain story arcs, and a ready-to-play case, Gambling With Death.

The MC Screen has the signature City of Mist art with all the rules, tips, and suggestions an MC needs handy inside. It includes a new city district PDF, Tourist Trap, by D&D Dragon Heist co-designer James Introcaso.

The Starter Set contains everything you need to start playing including an 86 page rulebook, 7 pre-generated character playboooks, two starter adventures, player move sheets, MC moves and tracking sheet, crew themes sheet and a Status Spectrum Card Sheet. A slew of PDF and digital supplements: New case: Gambling With Death, a case of untimely death and shady dealings at the casino.

New District: La Colonia De Sombras, by Mark Diaz Truman (Magpie Games), a shadowy district of heroic immigrants and meso-american horrors.

New District: Tourist Trap, by D&D Dragon Heist co-designer James Introcaso.

New Villain: Stone-Cold Beauty (Medusa), a vindictive small-time villain of petrifying glamour.

New Villain: Puppet Show (Geppetto), a calculating small-time villain driven to kill by fatherly love.

New Villain: Puppet Show (Geppetto), a calculating small-time villain driven to kill by fatherly love.

New Soundtrack: five original music tracks to add mood to your investigation