Editor’s Desk: Last Eagles: Quatre Bras 1815 Now Available

This one is for all of you wargamers out there. We just got word that Hexasim has released Last Eagles: Quatre Bra 1815. Their newest game in the Eagles of France series is now available for purchase (pre-order). This game can be played as a stand alone game or can be married up to the earlier Ligny 1815: Last Eagle.

