News, Wargame

Editor’s Desk: Last Eagles: Quatre Bras 1815 Now Available

Posted by modoc31 on

This one is for all of you wargamers out there. We just got word that Hexasim has released Last Eagles: Quatre Bra 1815. Their newest game in the Eagles of France series is now available for purchase (pre-order). This game can be played as a stand alone game or can be married up to the earlier Ligny 1815: Last Eagle.

 

 

 

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc
Join our Discord
We’re on Facebook!

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Please click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more about how you can help support us and be a part of the Boxcar Nation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.