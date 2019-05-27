Happy Memorial Day

Today is Memorial Day here in the United States of America. The Rolling Boxcars team wants to wish everyone a safe holiday weekend. While you’re eating burgers and drinking beer with your friends and family or maybe you’re gaming, we’d like you to remember what Memorial Day is all about.

Memorial Day Meaning – The History

Each May, the United States celebrates a day called Memorial Day. Does Memorial Day have meaning? What is the history of Memorial Day?

Memorial Day was first widely observed in May 1868. The celebration commemorated the sacrifices of the Civil War and the proclamation was made by General John A Logan. Following the proclamation, participants decorated graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers.

In years since World War 1, the day has become a celebration of honor for those who died in all America’s wars, as well as those who are Veterans and current members of the US military.

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday. The United States celebrates this holiday the last Monday of May.

