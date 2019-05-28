Editor’s Desk: Call of Cthulhu: A Cold Fire Within Now Available

Call of Cthulhu fans, this just came across my news feeds.

Chaosium, Inc. has just announced that a “New for Pulp Cthulhu! A COLD FIRE WITHIN: A Mind-Bending Campaign by Christopher Smith Adair. Available now in PDF. Purchase direct from Chaosium.com and you get the full price of the PDF off the physical book when it is released later this year.” (Source: Facebook)

In my humble opinion, this is going to be a fantastic addition to the Call of Cthulhu line up.

