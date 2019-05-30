Editor’s Desk: Agatha Christie – Death on the Cards

We just received the following press release from our friends over at Modiphius. This looks to be quite interesting. I’m a fan of Agatha Christie’s classics and mystery, bluffing card games. Time will tell if this is my cup of tea or not. Have a look below.

Modiphius Entertainment invites you to a murder mystery with Agatha Christie – Death on the Cards

“You now behold a detective – a great detective” – Mr Satterthwaite

The world of beloved mystery author Agatha Christie will be translated into a tense but fun card game of mystery, bluffing and deduction – where everyone is guilty but only one of them is guilty of murder!. Agatha Christie – Death on the Cards is designed for 2-6 players and uses a beautifully illustrated deck of 80 cards. Players work cooperatively to solve a murder, using their detective skills to unmask the culprit and prevent their escape. The twist is that one of the players is the murderer and must work against the group to keep themselves hidden. Players also have dark secrets from their past they want to keep hidden from the other players. Who can you trust?

Designed by Dr Tomas Rawlings (of Auroch Digital), the Agatha Christie Card Game aims to towards both older children and adults. Perfect for a family gathering or an after-dinner spot of murder most horrid. The designer, Tomas Rawlings commented, “It’s been a real privilege to work on a game design based on such distinguished and cherished stories and characters and we worked really hard to distil some of Agatha Christie’s thrilling essence into the game.”

In bringing the game to life the designers at Modiphius Entertainment drew on the rich literary history of Agatha Christie’s gripping stories. Detective Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple, Harley Quin & Mr Satterthwaite, Parker Pyne, Lady Eileen ’Bundle’ Brent, Tommy & Tuppence and Ariadne Oliver all feature within the game seeking to find the murderer. Collect sets of these familiar characters to help reveal each player’s secrets.

James Prichard, Chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said “I’ve had enormous fun watching Death on the Cards develop. It’s an intelligent game of skill and misdirection that gives humorous nods to the characters and words of Agatha Christie. I expect it to be a hit with fans of my great-grandmother’s works, and for those of us who simply enjoy pitting our wits against friends and family.”

The Agatha Christie Card game consists of an 80 full colour, illustrated cards with 18 secret cards, 25 detective cards, 22 event cards, 4 devious cards, 10 ‘Not so Fast’ cards and 1 Murderer Escapes! Card. The game will be available in retail this Christmas.

For any press queries please contact pr@modiphius.com or visit www.modiphius.com/agatha-christie to find out more.

About Modiphius Entertainment

Modiphius Entertainment is a London, England-based entertainment publisher of tabletop games and related hobby merchandise. The company launched its first game, the Achtung! Cthulhu Roleplaying Game, in 2013, and has since released Conan, Adventures in Age Undreamed of, the official roleplaying game of Robert E Howard’s barbaric universe, Matt Leacock’s Thunderbirds, a cooperative board game based on the classic 60’s show, the official Star Trek Adventures Roleplaying game, Fallout: Wasteland Warfare and Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms miniatures games.



About Agatha Christie Limited

Agatha Christie Limited (ACL) has been managing the literary and media rights to Agatha Christie’s works around the world since 1955, working with the best talents in film, television, publishing, stage and on digital platforms to ensure that Christie’s work continues to reach new audiences in innovative ways and to the highest standard. The company is managed by Christie’s great grandson James Prichard.

