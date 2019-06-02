A Call to Action – Cindy Needs You!

Greetings Boxcar Nation!

For the past year, Cindy has shared with us her experiences and gaming advice through her column Beyond the Dice. Though Cindy still has more to give, she would like you, the readers, to give her suggestions on future topics that interest you. It’s part of our ongoing efforts here at Rolling Boxcars to connect with our readers’ interests and support their gaming needs.

Providing your suggestions is as simple as filling out the form below. We’ll collect your suggestions and in July our Patreon backers will vote for their top three topics. Those three topics will be then used for future articles by Cindy. We’ll continue to collect suggestions and let our Patreon backer weigh in on them again in the future.

If you’re just learning about Cindy and her advice column, for your convenience, we have provided quick links to all of her articles.

Beyond the Dice: Making Legends

Beyond the Dice: Breath of Life

Beyond the Dice: Creating Exceptional 1st Level Fantasy Characters

Beyond the Dice: Epic Scenarios

Beyond the Dice: Breaking the Rules!

Beyond the Dice: Bigger, Better, More

Beyond the Dice: Passions and Trends

Beyond the Dice: How to Put the Hammer Down

If you’ve taken the time to submit a suggestion, thank you!

Don’t want to make a suggestion just yet, you can still help us by sharing this and all of Cindy’s articles on your favorite social media sites.

