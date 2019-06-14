Editor’s Desk: Things From the Flood Now Available

Readers,

We just received the following press release from Modiphus. Things From the Flood is now available for purchase. I had the chance last night to have a look at the Kickstarter package that my friend recently received and holy moly; this is a thing of beauty!

Five times Ennie award-winning RPG launches Things from the Flood core book.

Simon Stålenhag’s paintings of Swedish retro futuristic suburbia, populated by fantastic machines and strange creatures, have won global acclaim. The award-winning Tales from the Loop tabletop roleplaying game was released in 2017 and let you experience this amazing world first hand. Now you can return to the Loop in this stand-alone sequel game that continues the story into the 1990s. But remember – this time you can die.

You can purchase Things from the Flood here – https://www.modiphius.net/products/tales-from-the-loop-things-from-the-flood

Somewhere out there beyond the cordons, beyond the fields and marshes, abandoned machines roamed like stray dogs. They wandered about impatiently, restless in the new wind sweeping through the country. They smelled something in the air, something unfamiliar.

Perhaps, if we had listened closely, we would also have heard it. We may have heard the sound rising from the forgotten and sealed caverns in the depths: the muffled pounding from something trying to get out.

Welcome back to the world of the Loop – things are different now

Key features of the beautifully illustrated hardcover book:

Create unique player characters – including skills, iconic items, and relationships – in mere minutes.

Dive deeper into the secrets of the Loop and experience the two game settings updated to the 1990s – the Mälaren Islands in Sweden and Boulder City, Nevada in the USA.

New rules for scars and death – the stakes are higher and the risks greater.

Investigate mysteries and overcome trouble using fast and effective rules, based on the award-winning Year Zero game engine.

Play the four complete scenarios included, tied together in the campaign named Prophets of Pandora.

Also available are the Things from the Flood GM Screen, Things from the Flood Dice Set and Tales from the Loop redesigned dice set.

Things from the Flood GM Screen

A top quality, deluxe GM Screen for the Things from the Flood roleplaying game. The screen is in landscape format, with Simon Stålenhag’s awesome art on the outside and useful tables on the inside.

Things from the Flood Dice Set

A set of 10 awesome-looking engraved custom dice, designed specifically for the Tales from the Loop and Things from the Flood RPGs. These 16 mm special dice are designed to support the game mechanics but can be used as normal six-sided dice as well..

Tales from the Loop new design Dice Set

A set of 10 awesome-looking engraved custom dice, designed specifically for the Tales from the Loop and Things from the Flood RPGs. These 16 mm special dice are designed to support the game mechanics but can be used as normal six-sided dice as well.

