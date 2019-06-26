Editor’s Desk: Modiphius is Streaming Weekly

The folks over at Modiphius asked us to help spread that word that they are now streaming twice week. I have included their message below. Check them out. Lloyd, one of there in-house GMs, is a character!

I wanted to let you know about the Official Modiphius live stream that we’ve just started to grow. You can find us at https://www.twitch.tv/modiphius.

We currently stream every Wednesday at 4.30 PM BST / 8.30 AM PST / 11.30 AM EST and every Friday at 3.00 PM BST / 7.00 AM PST / 10 AM EST

On Wednesdays we stream live sessions of our RPG games such as Conan, Star Trek and John Carter of Mars and Friday is Fallout Fridays where we stream games of the Fallout Wasteland Warfare miniature game.

We’ll be streaming our Conan Adventures RPG live stream today at 4.30 PM BST hosted by our wonderful in house GM Lloyd.

You can watch a stream of a previous episode of Conan here and you can watch a stream of a previous episode of Fallout Wasteland Warfare here.

