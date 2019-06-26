Editor’s Desk: Rational Magic Coming to Kickstarter

Our friends over at Sons of the Singularity, LLC. just shot us a quick note to inform us of their newest project launching on Kickstarter this Friday.

Rational Magic is a campaign filled with investigation, intrigue, and espionage set in a gritty dystopian fantasy world; a world that evolved from a traditional sword and sorcery setting. Players are Operatives who work either to maintain the status quo or rebel against the forces of magical modernity. Rational Magic is for 5th edition, as well as the Lore System RPG, which was purpose-built for this campaign.

Personally, as a fan of 5th edition, I’m curious to see where this project goes and to see what it brings to the table. It comes across as unique and novel, but somehow feels like it will fill a niche in 5th edition. The Sons of the Singularity have a solid track record for quality and timeliness when it comes to delivering on Kickstarter projects. If this project is something that might interest you, check it out this Friday, June 28th at Midnight (Japan time), 8AM California time, 11PM Australia Time, and 3PM in the UK.

Use this link to view the campaign the on Friday once it goes live.

