Editor’s Desk: A Call for Metamorphosis Alpha Authors

Author Craig Martelle recent put a call out for stories on the Metamorphosis Alpha facebook group for the fourth installment of his Metamorphosis Alpha anthology series. This is open to professional authors and typewriter warriors alike. If you think you’ve got a good story and feel confident enough to keep to the timeline framed below this is your chance to get your story in print. We’ve reviewed his previous two anthologies “Metamorphosis Alpha: Chronicles from the Warden, Volume 1” and “Metamorphosis Alpha: Chronicles from the Warden, Volume 2″ and will be reviewing his third installment “Red Is the Android: Legend from the Starship Warden” in the coming months. It would be great to review a fellow Boxcars’ story in his fourth, so get rolling.

