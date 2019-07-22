Editor’s Desk: Kisarta Live on Kickstarter

Greetings,

We have received the following press release from the folks over at Isola Illyon Edizioni regarding their new Kickstarter. The premise seems interesting if you’re into 5th edition D&D and undead themes. Have a look here and there are more details below in the release.

Dears Sirs,

We’re writing to you again to announce that Kisarta, the new Setting Rulebook for the 5th Edition that will lead all the players straight to the seven planes of the otherworld, is now live on Kickstarter with a crowdfunding campaign.

The Kickstarter link is: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/isolaillyonedizioni/kisarta-a-5e-setting-of-damned-souls-and-unearthly-horrors

The goal of the crowdfunding is to create a Rulebook of 220+ pages (subject to expansions and additions as result of the various stretch goals unlocked) in english and italian languages, in full-colored paper (hardcover) and digital (PDF) versions. The backers can get exclusive goodies, such as t-shirts, posters, maps (paper/digital) and the Master’s Screen, and the “early birds” can get some bundles at lower prices.

Reaching specific stretch goals will also unlock additional content, such as free expansions for the Rulebook (new races, classes, items and ready-to-play adventures) and add-ons (a digital or hardcover artbook, and other contents that will be revealed soon).

