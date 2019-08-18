Cthulhu Mythos Sale at DTRPG

Calling all Mythos fans,
DriveThruRPG is currently having their annual Cthulhu Mythos sale in honor of H.P. Lovecraft’s birthday. This annual sale features more than 1400 titles all under the worthy theme of the Cthulhu Mythos. There is a slew of great products in this year’s sale. It’s worth taking your time to sift through (search by publisher) to fill in any holes in your collection.
Here are a few of our favorite publishers and titles.
- Chaosium has 175 titles on sale!
- Sixtystone Press has 6 titles on sale including Cathulhu (Here’s our review of Paws, Claws, and Tentacles: A look at Cathulhu)
- Sentinel Hill Press has 3 Gazettes on sale (Here are our reviews of A Look Under the Hood: Arkham Gazette #1 and Off To Innsmouth: Arkham Gazette #2
- Pelgrane Press has 88 titles on sale!
- Arc Dream Publishing has 33 titles on sale including loads of Delta Green
This is only the tip of the iceberg, but don’t take our word for it. Head on over and take a look for yourself!
~ Modoc
Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc
Join our Discord
We’re on Facebook!
If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Please click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more about how you can help support us and be a part of the Boxcar Nation.