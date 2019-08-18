Editor’s Desk: Black Void Now Available

Our friends over at Modiphius just sent us over the following press release. How the heck did I miss this? This looks really cool!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Press Release: Black Void, an innovative new dark fantasy RPG releases!

Modiphius is delighted to announce the release of the eagerly anticipated Black Void RPG, a brand new dark fantasy RPG from Christoffer Sevaldsen.

This epic new universe begins with the Black Void Core Book, first campaign Those Who Would Be Gods, Arbiter’s Screen and dice set, a substantial spread to get you started in this tale of the fall and resurgence of humanity.

Black Void is available in physical and digital form as part of the Black Void Collection onModiphius.net while the core book and campaign are available in PDF as part of the Black Void collection on DriveThruRPG.com.

Black Void: Core Book

“A dark fantasy tabletop roleplaying game about the fall and resurgence of humanity”

In the days when Babylon was the greatest city on Earth, mankind lived in placid ignorance of the grandeur, vastness and horror of the cosmos. Following cataclysmic events on Earth the fragile veil between reality and the Void was shattered and the truth of existence revealed. As mankind cried for salvation they were torn from their homeworld by Void-torrents and the surviving peoples of Earth were scattered among the stars. Countless were lost and mankind seemed all but perished. Over the decades the survivors, stragglers and ragged remnants of mankind’s tribes struggled for their lives across countless uncaring worlds. However, a few managed to go beyond mere subsistence and travel the Void-currents to congregate in fabled Llyhn, epicentre of the cosmos.

BLACK VOID takes place in a distant past which is both familiar and outlandish in its dark and exotic ambiance. As descendants of the survivors of Earth, characters can adopt many roles such as:

Serving as emissaries, defending the enclaves and last remnants of human civilization.

Traveling the Void-currents as explorers seeking riches and glory across the cosmos.

Venturing to find Earth, the long lost cradle of humanity.

Seeking influence and claiming a new home for mankind, taking their rightful places as leaders of mankind.

Diving into the intrigues of Llyhn or perhaps building an empire in the dark depths of the city’s underworld.

Discovering the true essence of existence finding enlightenment beyond the veil of reality; in a Void filled with mindless abominations.

Those who would be Gods

The Qamsa, once mortal Babylonians, were forever changed by their exposure to the Void and otherworldly entities following the cataclysmic events on Earth. Their quest for power was sparked by outrage at mankind’s mistreatment and a desire to find Earth once more.

The abduction of an enclave elder sparks a chain of events that reveal dark furtive ties to the past, rattle the tenuous stability of the Feeradani enclave and threatens all of mankind.

The central themes, species and locations of the Black Void setting are showcased throughout the campaign to introduce new players to the overall spirit of the game as it takes the protagonists on a harrowing journey through multiple districts of the Eternal city, into the dark and deadly jungles of Llyhn and across the Void to an ominous borderworld where those who would be Gods dwell.

The THOSE WHO WOULD BE GODS campaign is presented in three parts. The plot has linear milestones for characters to achieve, with numerous hooks for the protagonists to follow and sub-plots to further explore if desired. Each part is playable on its own but truly come to life when played as a continuing story. The campaign is made for newly created characters but can be adapted to fit characters that have advanced.

Arbiter’s Screen

This four-panel screen provides Arbiters with a practical barrier to shield notes and other information from the players as well as a range of convenient reference tables. The hand-picked cover art helps set the scene and enhance the ambient atmosphere on the gaming table for all your adventures in the BLACK VOID.

The supplementary codicil contains additional tables and a creature size overview for easy reference.

Dice Bundle

This special dice bundle for the Dark Void Roleplaying game comprises three dice made by Q Workshop:

1 x 1D12

1 x 1D6

1 x 1D4

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Please click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more about how you can help support us and be a part of the Boxcar Nation.