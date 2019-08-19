Support Independent Podcasts (Part IV)

Back in May, I wrote a short article about supporting small independent podcasts — Support Independent Podcasts; this is the next installment in our “Support Independent Podcasts” series. We’ve received tons of shares and likes on various social media platforms and we’re really humbled by that, keep doing it, we love it! But that’s not the point of this article, I wanted to highlight three more independent podcasts that I personally enjoy and would love to see more folks showing them some love and support.

A quick reminder that many podcasters create episode after episode because they love what they do and most operate on little to no budget, save what they pay out of pocket. Therefore, if you find an indie podcast you absolutely love, support them in whatever ways you can!

Dungeons and Daddies – A D&D real play podcast about four dads from our world transported into the Forgotten Realms and their quest to rescue their sons. A running joke within the podcast is that it is not a BDSM podcast (see the cover image to the left). This is an amazingly fun and story that keeps me enthralled and looking forward to each new episode. They are currently up to episode 13 so, it’s easy to get started and travel the Forgotten Realms with the dads and experience all their antics.

The History Chicks – We’re neither strangers to historical topics in our gaming and nor are we strangers to great history-centric podcasts. The History Chicks has been airing for several years now and these two highly educated women bring the lives of historical women center stage so that we may learn more. They present the podcasts in a serious and entertaining way. In their words; “Our goal is to introduce you to female characters in history, factual or fictional via our podcast and show notes. An introduction, an overview and a little push to explore and learn more on your own.” This podcast is well worth our time!

Earth Break – This is an audio drama that is sure to capture your attention. While it is only six short episodes, the story is amazing and will be sure to capture your attention and imagination. “After every one, she’s ever known was killed in an alien invasion, Lynn Gellert (Jenny Slate) might be the last person left on Earth. Her constant and only companion is the voice recorder she managed to salvage from her mother’s house. As symptoms of a strange illness seem to set in, Lynn comes to terms with her mortality, only to realize that she’s not sick, she’s pregnant. Lynn is not a survivalist or even good at camping, but somehow she has to find what it takes to confront a dangerous and uncertain future. Earth Break is written by Morgan Ormond. Starring Jenny Slate. Directed by Aaron Katz. Earth Break is presented by Skylark Media.”

Let me close this article with a simple plea. Show your support in whatever way you can. A great way for you to help your favorite podcasts is by leaving a review on the listening platform that hosts the show(s). Also, some podcasts have Patreons set up to help pay offset some of the costs of running their shows.

~ Modoc

