Editor’s Desk: Carbyne Jungle Live on Kickstarter

The folks over at Nor Cal Mythos (NCM) Entertainment just let us know that they have launched their first-ever Kickstarter campaign. The following was taken from thier Kickstarter page. If you’re a fan of Sci-Fi Fantasy, this may be a game for you. Have a look at their campaign for more details.

Nor Cal Mythos is a startup game design company. In Carbyne Jungle, we created a game system designed around everything we love in RPGs.

Carbyne Jungle takes place in an expansive universe filled with fantasy and sci-fi elements, a deep backstory, and a rich setting filled with quest seeds to get games going. Options: Our characters are completely customizable. Choose between hundreds of options of backgrounds for millions of possible combinations of abilities.

We designed our game engine with three styles of gameplay for players of all skill levels, all of which can be played simultaneously. Beginners can join right into the game using a simple ruleset and not miss out on any of the fun as they learn the Stock or Strategic rules. Unique Gameplay: In addition to traditional roleplaying, we have an autorun game for times when no one wants to GM, and a card system to assist in gameplay and in creating random dungeons. Not only that, but we built an amazing combat system that really gets players into the game.

Our game decks make playing simpler, are used for the Flip N Fight rule set that allows brand new gamers to jump into the RPG, and also for premade games that the entire gaming group can play. Those decks can also then be shuffled in to create random quests for players. Don't take our word for it. Check out the free Playtest! While stripped down compared to the regular game, it has the full rulesets and several of the species and character types of Carbyne Jungle!

