Editor’s Desk: Domains Horror Roleplaying

Our friends at Ordoalea Publishing are trying something a little different to crowdfund their first-ever roleplaying game, Domains Horror Roleplaying. They are currently trying to crowdfund directly through DriveThruRPG and getting the word out via social media. This is a very different approach and we wish them success. We’re encouraging everyone to head over there and take a look. They are super motivated to raise the funds needed to get this game to the finish line. Heck, it’s on sale in its current version for only $5.49

I’ll make a deal with everyone! If you go check them out and purchase the book, any affiliate dollars we raise as a result of you purchasing the book in the month of September, we will donate directly to Ordoalea Publishing to help them get that much closer to their goal. Sound good to you?

