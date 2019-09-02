Metamorphosis Alpha

Red Is the Android: Legend from the Starship Warden

Authors: Craig Martelle & James M. Ward

Published: June 21, 2019

Pages: 216

Available on Amazon:

Kindle: $4.99 & Print: $11.99

Two years ago I made my debut on Rolling Boxcar reviewing the first book in the Metamorphosis Alpha series, Metamorphosis Alpha: Chronicles from the Warden, Volume 1. A year later I followed that up with Metamorphosis Alpha 2 (Chronicles from the Warden). Now I return to the spaceship Warden for yet another adventure with the release of Metamorphosis Alpha Red Is the Android: Legend from the Starship Warden. This installment is not like the previous two books. It features a single-story as opposed to an anthology collection. The story follows two protagonists for about half the book. Each one living their lives separated from the other until their paths cross. Since this book is newly published I’m not going to spoil the plot for you. There is a general synopsis on the book’s Amazon listing if you wish to know more about the plot. Instead, I will speak of it in general terms as to not give anything away.

Metamorphosis Alpha Red Is the Android: Legend from the Starship Warden speaks with two voices, Craig Martelle and James M. Ward. Both authors voices are clearly visible within the text as each tells the tale of their protagonists. One voice places the reader in the shoes of their protagonist, experiencing the world and events as seen through their eyes, while the other is in a narrative style speaking of events that have transpired. The two stories unfold side by side alternating between the two protagonists each chapter. On one side you have the Red Andriod story of Zetta and Finnur Starsign of the village Alphalon. The story coexists for more than half the book before intertwining. At the end of the story, the authors leave an opening for their characters’ story to continue in the next Metamorphosis Alpha anthology book.

Both of the stories are well written as one would expect, though the story itself lacks excitement for me. The story was a typical Metamorphosis Alpha adventure utilizing overused tropes of the setting. Even though I found the story familiar, there were sections that were refreshing which I’ll most likely use for my Metamorphosis Alpha game. Readers new to the setting will find the story compelling and a great primer for their own games.

With that, I’m not sure I would recommend this book to regular players of Metamorphosis Alpha without first relaying my issues with the overused tropes. But for roleplayers who are unfamiliar with the setting and are looking to get into the Metamorphosis Alpha RPG, it’s a great story to start with that introduces the setting and feel of the world. It has the potential to foster ideas for future adventures for newbies and seasoned veterans alike. Like the books that preceded this one, the success of this book dictates whether we will see any future books on this subject. Though this wasn’t my favorite, I’m happy to have read it and hope others find it useful and entertaining so more will come in the future.

~ Stephen Pennisi

