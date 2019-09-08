A Call to Action – Bring ASL to the TTRPG Community

Are you deaf, hard of hearing, the child of a deaf adult, or a hearing person that loves tabletop roleplaying games? Can you sign using the American Sign Language (ASL)? If you answered yes to both of these questions, Mysty at ASL for RPG needs your help! She and her growing team are working hard to make tabletop roleplaying games more accessible to deaf and hard of hearing players. There plan is simple, but takes a community to pull it off.

This grassroots effort wants to establish ASL signs for roleplaying game words and phrases. Some gaming words already have existing signs that fit, but others do not. They are proposing to do two things. First, create a catalog of RPG signs that will be publicly available. Second, for words or phrases that do not have signs that fit, they will find the sign that does. You can learn more by watching the video below.

A little intro about our work! If you're as excited as we are, share ASLforRPG with your friends and if you know ASL and want to help, reach out and join the team!#Deaf #hardofhearing #AccessibilityInGaming #a11y #dnd #ttrpg #inclusion #ASL pic.twitter.com/EY1weqZXB8 — ASL for RPG (@ASLforRPG) September 7, 2019

So, how can you help? If you answered yes to the above questions, please contact ASL for RPG via Twitter to get involved. If, like me, you answered no to either question and want to support their efforts and accessibility for everyone at the gaming table here are a few suggestions.

Reach out to them on Twitter and ask how you can directly help their efforts

Spread the word about the ASL for RPG initiative

Be an advocate for accessibility in your local and online communities

Follow ASL for RPG on Twitter to stay up-to-date with their work

~ Modoc

