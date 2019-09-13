Editor’s Desk: Chaosium Announces the Impending Release of Alone Against the Frost

Earlier today Michael O’Brien, VP of Chaosium, publicly stated on Facebook that the next book to be released will be Alone Against the Frost. For you solo players this great news. While I won’t provide any spoilers, I was the proofreader for this book and I can tell you that without a doubt, this a great addition to the Call of Cthulhu lineup.

Unfortunately, MOB didn’t hint at a release date other than to say “You read it here first – this is next (if you don’t count our OP campaign Flotsam & Jetsam, which is being released to Cult of Chaos members on Sunday). Will be coming out in PDF, with physical release later, as per usual.”

