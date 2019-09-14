Editor’s Desk: The Lovecraft Country Holiday Collection on Kickstarter

Our friend Oscar Rios and his Golden Goblin Press are at it again. This time with a roleplaying and fiction duet set in Lovecraft Country—The Lovecraft Country Holiday Collection. The scenarios in this new product were previously released, Halloween in Dunwich and Christmas in Kingsport, but they are being updated to Call of Cthulhu 7th edition rules. They’re also being refined and the characters/investigators are being overhauled as well. Accompanying the scenario book is Children of Lovecraft Country, a book with six short stories about being a kid growing up in Arkham, Kingsport, Dunwich, and Innsmouth.

All said I’m happy to see these scenarios getting updated. I’ve run the original versions in the past and they are both fun to run and to play. The accompanying stories are an added bonus in my opinion. If this campaign does well they are going add another TWO scenarios and a variety of other enhancements to the products.

If you like Oscar’s work and that of the team he’s assembled, this is worth checking out.

