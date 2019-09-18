News Desk: Root The Tabletop Roleplaying Game Live on Kickstarter

I love Root the boardgame and everything about it! The asymmetrical approach to the game, the woodland creature theme, and the fact that it’s a wargame disguised to look like something else. About two months ago I learned that Magpie Games had obtained the rights to make one of my favorite games into a tabletop roleplaying game. Well, yesterday it launched on Kickstarter and funded in 30 minutes. The blatant crossover appeal is very encouraging and I’m excited to see it. If you’re not familiar with this Kickstarter yet, follow this link to learn what all the hype is about.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/magpiegames/root-the-tabletop-roleplaying-game/description

~ Modoc

