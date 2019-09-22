News Desk: New Products from Chaosium

As huge fans of Chaosium’s product lines, we follow their release schedule and corporate news pretty closely. Here’s a summary of what’s been going on and when a few things will become available to the public.

#WeAreAllUs – They are releasing a scenario for each of their main product lines in honor of Greg Stafford. The intent is for these scenarios to be run between 10-31 October. They have announced the following will be available on 10 October.

King Arthur Pendragon: The Quest for the Red Blade

Call of Cthulhu: The Lightless Beacon

7th Sea: The Sword of Kings

They have launched a new Organized Play campaign this month. Part 1, Flotsam and Jetsam: The Star Brothers is now available for Cult of Chaos members.

In other news, Michael O’Brien let slip about a new Solo scenario in the works and that it will be available in PDF in the near future. More about that here – Editor’s Desk: Chaosium Announces the Impending Release of Alone Against the Frost. The print version of Cold Fire Within should be available very soon. I recently received a shipping notice for my contributor copy. Paladin: Warriors of Charlemagne and Paladin: Adventures are now available in print directly from Chaosium and I would suspect that they will be in distribution and available at your FLGS very soon. I have both of these books and they are amazing, well worth picking up.

Modoc

