News Desk: Ross Rifles on Kickstarter

Back in 2017/18 I learned about the Ross Rifles on Google+ when that platform was still around and I have been enamored with the idea of playing WWI Canadian soldiers ever since. The game is using the Apocalypse World engine (modified of course) and will allow you to tell a story that focuses on the relationship of a squad of men in a small portion of the trenches in Europe.

The game features Canadian soldiers and honors the contributions they made during the war. I have backed this on Kickstarter for several reasons. First, my great grandfather served in the Canadian Army during WWI (overseas service has not been verified yet). Second, I was a history major and am passionately interested in WWI. Lastly, I enjoy PbtA games.

If you’re looking for something different and exciting, check out Ross Rifles on Kickstarter.

Modoc

