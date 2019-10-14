“How to Play Call of Cthulhu” Video Series Worth Checking Out

The following will be of interest to Call of Cthulhu newcomers and possibly some veterans. Recently, the folks at Chaosium posted in their Facebook community that there was a great series of YouTube videos designed to help folks learn the rules. I have taken the time to watch these and I can confirm that they are in fact really helpful. CJ Leung presents the information in a fun and engaging way that is easy to follow. The format he uses makes learning and comprehending very easy. I highly recommend you check them out if you want to learn more about the Call of Cthulhu roleplaying game or just need to brush up on some of the nuances of the rules. There are currently seven(7) videos in the series and hopefully, there will be more coming.

