News Desk: Now Available Star Trek: Strange New World

Once again our friends over at Modipheus are at it again. This time with a new expansion/scenario book for Star Trek Adventures.

Press Release, October 24, London, England

For Immediate Release

Modiphius Entertainment has announced more information about the upcoming Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game supplement releases, as well as news of its development team.

The second compendium of missions Strange New Worlds is available online from the 24th of October 2019, and hitting friendly local game store shelves in November 2019. This adventure supplement contains nine missions exploring the strangest and most challenging missions on dangerous planets and weird environments. Strange New Worlds follows on from the huge success of the first adventure compendium These Are the Voyages, and provides fans with missions from the Enterprise, Original Series, and Next Generation eras. Some incredible writing talent was recruited, from well-known Star Trek fiction writers such as Christopher L. Bennett (The Captain’s Oath, Greater Than the Sum), to roleplaying game luminaries like Jason Bulmahn (Pathfinder 2nd Edition).

In early 2020, Modiphius will complete their series of supplements covering each quadrant of the Galaxy, with the Gamma Quadrant Sourcebook and Delta Quadrant Sourcebook.

In January, the Gamma Quadrant Sourcebook provides a wealth of detail about the Gamma Quadrant and many of the species found within, with a major focus on the Dominion and its allies. The book also details the brutal Dominion War, and brings the Star Trek Adventures timeline up to 2375. Gamemasters and players will find a wealth of information in the book, including guidance on how to add non-Starfleet player characters and non-Federation species to your adventures and campaigns, along with a selection of starships and NPCs to enhance your games.

In March, the Delta Quadrant Sourcebook delves into the unexplored reaches of the Delta Quadrant and details many of the species and worlds discovered by the U.S.S. Voyager on her historic journey home, especially the implacable Borg Collective! This book brings the Star Trek Adventures timeline up to 2379 and provides players and gamemasters with information on locations, species, starships, and NPCs in the Delta Quadrant, for use in their continuing missions.

In addition to those major print releases, there are several PDF-only releases coming soon, including the Star Trek: Voyager crew player characters, the Star Trek: Enterprise crew player characters, and a selection of Iconic Villains character sheets to supplement the miniatures in the Star Trek Adventures: Iconic Villains miniatures set, as well as several more standalone adventure releases in PDF. All of these PDFs will be available to buy from Modiphius.net and DriveThruRPG.com.

Modiphius also announced Jim Johnson, long-time Star Trek Adventures line editor and contributing writer, as the Star Trek Adventures game line developer, who will lead the development of the game’s products, bringing with him the experience he has of editing most of the products in the game line along with years of authoring stories for the brand, including Shards and Shadows and Strange New Worlds VII, 9 and 10, as well as being a key contributor to the Star Trek Adventures core rulebook, The Command Division Sourcebook, These are the Voyages, and curating living campaign PDF adventure modules as well as the line of PDF standalone adventures.





