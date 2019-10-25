News Desk: Miskatonic Repository Halloween 2019 Collection [BUNDLE] Sale

The Miskatonic Repository Halloween 2019 Collection [BUNDLE] launched earlier today on DriveThruRPG. This little bundle is loaded with some really cool scenarios. It’s only available through the end of the month; better grab it quick before it’s gone.

