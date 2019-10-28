The Great Pendragon Campaign Recap 482-483

Overview

Let’s take another look at my attempt at running the Great Pendragon Campaign covering the next two years, 482 and 483, which saw battles with Summerland and the marriage of the knight’s liege, Earl Roderick. (For the previous two years, see this post.)

I’m going to give my impressions and opinions first and then dive into the detail.

One thing that I like is seeing the families of the knights emerge – one with a single daughter, two with lots of kids, and one knight who as yet has not been able to produce an heir. I’ve discovered that there are some parts of the winter phase that just don’t click for me – for example, while I love the family aspects, I have to confess to not being too invested in the fate of horses. This is a personal thing for me – some of the players at my virtual table seem to really enjoy those rolls and seeing what happens.

I have discovered that the Uther period can be a bit repetitive with all the unending violence. That’s the intent of the period in many ways but at the same time, it can get a bit tedious. I think over time I’ve been getting a bit better at making the battles more dynamic, trying to give them a bit more of a flow than just random table rolls—which are great for inspiration. I also find that I tend to prefer sessions where we go beyond just major battles and I’ve been working at incorporating that into my games, something which will be more noticeable in the next post I do in this series.

Year 482 Adventure

Court in Easter of 482 was at Linden Pool Castle. There Uther announced his plans to subjugate King Cadwy of Summerland who had refused to acknowledge his rulership or to share his mineral wealth. King Uther was in a poor move, as the King of Summerland was reputed to be a wizard—and his own wizard, Merlin, had gone missing, advising against the campaign.

Arthen, Mag, Adric, and Boudica were part of the raiding parties sent to secure the mines. They were successful in facing the soldiers protecting the mines and then went on to accompany Uther at his parley with the King of Summerland, rowing him out to a small island in the marshes of Summerland. King Uther enters the tent armed and angry, while Cadwy is unarmed and calm.

That night, Uther holds a feast for Cadwy and his barons. Uther accepts the homage of King Cadwy, names him Count Summerland, and even gives him new lands. As a token of magnanimity (or as part of the deal), Uther agreed to send our four knights to deal with a problem Cadwy had been having in the marshes—a group of Water Leapers had been plaguing travelers. Rather like a large, legless frog with fin-like wings, these terrifying creatures leap from the water and glide along the surface to snatch boaters from their crafts. Cadwy also retains the King of Summerland title. Uther claims a great victory for subduing Cadwy, despite appearances.

The knights stripped off their heavier armor and went deep into the marshes to deal with the beasts. The battle was difficult, with Mag being dragged under and nearly drowning, though our heroic knights were triumphant, each gaining 100 glory.

As the year approached winter, they continued helping their liege, Earl Roderick, in his search for a wife, this time visiting Lady Llylla at Castle Vigor. Llylla was sister to Sir Ederyn, Baron of Warcastle, about a nine-day trip from Sarum. Lady Llylla was quite beautiful but also extremely cruel. Though tempted by the beauty of the lady, Roderick declined the opportunity to marry her, as his knights told of her great cruelty.

Year 482-483 Winter

Major notes:

Adric lost one of the rouncies in his stable.

Mag married the heiress of a vassal knight, Lady Bryn. gaining two manors and 9 Librum, as well as 100 glory.

Adric’s wife gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl. Were ill but survived.

Arthen and husband adopted a newborn boy as heir. The boy was ill but survived.

Boudica’s daughter, Calliope, was a year old and survived despite illness.

Adric’s sister went missing. Investigations came up short.

There was a scandal involving Mag’s brother supposedly having an illicit love affair.

Year 483 Adventure – The Marriage of Roderick

The Year 483 saw the Easter Court held at the Castle of the Slippery Ford, Lonazep. Earl Roderick had decided to press his claim for marrying Lady Elaine, as the King announced he would decide who would marry her.

Our heroic knights were chosen to escort Earl Roderick and the train of gifts he had brought for King Uther. It was a dangerous journey, with the knights barely surviving a savage ambush (earning 25 glory in the process). Sir Mag was badly injured and needed to recover.

The King was quite pleased with the gifts and chose to give Elaine’s hand to Roderick. The knights did find themselves defusing a romantic tryst Uther’s heir, Madoc, was having with the Lady Rhianneth, wife of Sir Martinus. While Martinus wanted a duel, they managed to de-escalate matters (10 more glory).

The wedding of Roderick and Elaine that summer was quite the affair. Boudica and Arthen were seated at the salt of the feast while Adric was a little bit below – though he had quite a good time there. Boudica did engage in her own tryst with a lady. (25 glory)

Year 483-484 Winter

Boudica’s daughter, aged 2, survived illness.

Adric’s wife gave birth to a boy. Children – Twins, boy and girl, born 482-483 Boy, born 483-484

Arthen and husband adopted twin daughters. Children – Boy, born 482-483 Twin daughters, born 482-483



Stayed tuned for the next installment of our ongoing saga.

~ Dan Stack

