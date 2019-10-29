News Desk: Deluxe ASL Going to Printer

Wargamers, take notice. MMP will soon be sending the Deluxe ASL reprints to the printer and are asking for those that are on the fence to make their preorders now. This will help them gauge the size of the print run better.

