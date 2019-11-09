News

News Desk: Devil’s Swamp is the DTRPG Deal of the Day

Posted by modoc31 on

Alright, all of you Call of Cthulhu fans, the Devil’s Swamp is the DriveThruRPG deal of the day. Grab Ben Burn’s most recent Call of Cthulhu supplement for a mere pittance ($5.60)!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc or on Feed Me Games
Join our Discord
We’re on Facebook!


If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons by clicking the banner above to visit our Patreon site. If Ko-fi is your thing, buy us a cup of coffee there by clicking the banner above to visit our Ko-fi site.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.