New Desk: Huge Thanksgiving Sale at DriveThruRPG

The title of this news blast says it all! The sale went live overnight and it’s rocking over 53K items. I just took a look at the Chaosium titles and there some really good stuff on sale. The best part is this sale spans all of its subsidiary sites as well.

You can find all the RPG sale items here

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc or on Feed Me Games

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

­‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons by clicking the banner above to visit our Patreon site. If Ko-fi is your thing, buy us a cup of coffee there by clicking the banner above to visit our Ko-fi site.