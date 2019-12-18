Our friends over at Modiphius just dropped us a note to let us know about his upcoming release. We thought you’d be interested in this press release as well. So, if you’re a fan of Vampire, this is going to be a “must have”. I was skimming a copy of the PDF and this is sure to be a hit!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc or on Feed Me Games

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Modiphius Unveils Vampire: The Masquerade – Fall of London Release Date

Modiphius Entertainment is excited to announce the Fall of London Chronicle for Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition will launch in March 2020, with pre-orders available now at Modiphius.net.

Customers who pre-order Fall of London will receive an advance copy of the book in PDF, as soon as they pre-order their hardcover copy. Retailers will be able to request PDF codes directly from Modiphius for their customers’ pre-ordered copies.

Fall of London is the first chronicle from Modiphius Entertainment for Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition, a 260-page hardback book developed by Matthew Dawkins (Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition, Camarilla, Anarch), and Steffie De Vaan (Beckett’s Jyhad Diary, Anarch, A Thousand Years of Night), with writers Andrew Peregrine (Doctor Who, Victoriana, V20, Star Trek Adventures), Hilary Sklar (They Came From Beneath The Sea!), Kira Magrann (Legacy: Life Among the Ruins, Hearts on Trial, Changeling the Lost Second Edition Jumpstart), Klara Horskjær Herbøl, (Chicago by Night, Changeling: The Dreaming) and Mike Nudd (Vampire: Prince of the City).

Set in London in 2012, player characters dubbed “Heralds of the Sun” journey across London to retrieve five mystical objects that once belonged to Mithras, the most powerful of the Kindred in the British Isles. Their actions could result in the restoration of Mithras to his full glory or see him cast down into the darkness from whence he came. As players explore this iconic city they uncover clues from their past connected to the city’s history, meet canonical characters, and clash with the Second Inquisition who intend to burn London’s Kindred to ash.

Sign up to Modiphius’ Vampire newsletter for updates on upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition releases.

About Modiphius Entertainment

A UK- based tabletop games publisher, Modiphius Entertainment launched in 2013 with the World War Two horror themed Achtung! Cthulhu universe and went on to create licensed tabletop roleplaying, miniatures, and boardgames for Mutant Chronicles, Thunderbirds, Conan, John Carter of Mars, Infinity, Star Trek Adventures, Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, Elder Scrolls Call to Arms, Dune and publishing Vampire: The Masquerade Fifth Edition. For more information please visit www.modiphius.com.

About Paradox Interactive

The Paradox Interactive group includes publishing and internal development of games and licensing of World of Darkness brands. The publishing operation publishes both internally developed titles and titles developed by independent studios as well as music and books. The game portfolio includes more than 100 titles and Paradox Interactive owns the most important brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Magicka and Age of Wonders. From the start over ten years ago, the company has published its games all over the world, initially through physical distribution using partners, but beginning in 2006 has primarily distributed digitally using its own publishing arm. The development platform is primarily PC, but the company has released games on console and mobile platforms as well.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ)’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Premier under ticker PDX. FNCA Sweden AB is the company’s Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.paradoxinteractive.com.

‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons by clicking the banner above to visit our Patreon site. If Ko-fi is your thing, buy us a cup of coffee there by clicking the banner above to visit our Ko-fi site.