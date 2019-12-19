Rolling Boxcar’s Best of 2019

This year has been amazing for us. So much has happened this past year. We welcomed contributor Daniel Stack, established an “influencer” relationship with Modiphius, witnessed the death of Google+ and the rise of MeWe, and publishing more content than in years past. As a tribute to all our contributors’ hard work, we take a look back at the most viewed articles of each month.

Thoughts on Bayt Al Azif – A New Mythos Infused Magazine — A new Mythos magazine hit the market and we’re one of the first to take a look under the hood.

Stat Trackers – Making Life Easier for 5e Dungeon Masters — Stat Trackers, a cool tool for 5e GMs that makes life so much easier! Take it from me, a lazy GM.

Call of Cthulhu Aboard R.M.S. Lusitania — Dan pulls inspiration from newspaper articles from the Boston area at the turn of the 20th century for his on-going Call of Cthulhu game and an actual play report which tells the “truth” of the sinking of the Lusitania.

Cthulhu Dark – Looking into the Darkest Corners — A cosmic horror review of Graham Walmsley’s Cthulhu Dark RPG and how it varies from some of the other games in this genre – both in its mechanics (the rules could fit on an index card) and style.

Solo Roleplaying for Those Lonely Nights – Four Against Darkness (Book 1) —Looking for a solo roleplaying game? Look no further than Four Against Darkness.

Back to Basics with 1987’s Star Wars RPG — Going back to basics with a detailed look at West End Games Star Wars RPG. A perennial favorite of the Rolling Boxcars team. Its influence continues to this day, with its ideas finding their way to modern Star Wars films and shows.

Up, Up, and Away! Mighty Protectors Villains and Vigilantes™️ 3.0 — Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, Stephen highlights the latest iteration of V&V. Want to see what it’s all about, have a look.

RuneQuest: Roleplaying in Glorantha Review — With a blend of Call of Cthulhu and Pendragon mechanics, Dan reviews RuneQuest; a game that he found to be a solid game, but its mechanics didn’t mesh with his existing group.

A Call to Action – Bring ASL to the TTRPG Community — In the early fall a call for help rang out. An initiative by some within the deaf and hard of hearing community needed help to establish a dictionary-of-sorts for ASL that was specifically geared for the tabletop roleplaying community.

“How to Play Call of Cthulhu” Video Series Worth Checking Out — This amazing series of “How to Play” videos for Call of Cthulhu is amazing and worth your time to check it out.

Tube Screamer Dungeon — Part One: Proof of Concept — Stephen and his warped mind, gives us a glimpse of his dungeon building prowess in this, the first part of a multi-part series. He’s creating something from the mundane, check it out!

Should We Fear the Ice Cream Man? — Rounding out the year, Modoc reviewed this little gem scenario for the Call of Cthulhu roleplaying game. This is a rather twisted scenario and not for the faint of heart, but has garnered lots of fans, including Modoc.

As I stated above, we have had an amazing year, but no of it was possible without the support of our Patrons and readers. To everyone that has come by to see what we’re writing about, thank you! Your readership means the world to us and keeps us motivated and focused on bringing you new content.

From all of us, thank you for visiting our humble little blog in 2019,

The RB Team

