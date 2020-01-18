News Desk: DTRPG Selling Bundle to Support Australian Fire Relief

DriveThruRPG is offering a bundled deal (AU Charity – Modern & Urban Horror) with some really cool roleplaying games to help support the relief efforts in Austalia. From DTRPG “Terrible fires have been ravaging Australia since July of 2019, and matters are only getting worse. All proceeds from your purchase of this product will be donated in equal measure to these two charities: Disaster Relief and Recovery – Red Cross of Australia Bushfire Emergency – World Wildlife Fund Australia…”

Please give this bundle a look over and consider making the purchase.

~ The RB Team

