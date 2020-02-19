News Desk: Cthulhu Dark Ages 3rd Ed Now Available

Chaosium has announced that Cthulhu Dark Ages is once again available. This time in its 3rd edition and is currently available only in PDF, with a print edition to follow later this year. I would surmise it will likely be available by June. As with all Chaosium releases, if you buy the PDF now, your cost for the physical book, when purchased directly from them, will be reduced by the cost of the PDF. The PDF is priced at $21.99.

Here’s a taste of what this book offers (take from Chaosium’s website):

With the 3rd Edition, Cthulhu Dark Ages has been updated for Call of Cthulhu 7th Edition, completely revised and includes a wealth of new setting material. Inside you will find a player’s guide to the Dark Ages, an optional Sanity mechanic for mirroring the medieval mindset, rules for the oral tradition of storytelling and mounted combat, a grimoire of Dark Age spells plus optional rules for Folk Magic, a bestiary of monsters, as well as a fully detailed setting—the Anglo-Saxon community of Totburh in England’s Severn Valley, full of interesting characters, dwelling descriptions, and a multitude of plot hooks for Keepers to use and develop.

This new 3rd edition comes in full color, with additional material concerning poetry and kennings, the written word, using the Oral Tradition in games, amulets, further use of Sanity in the setting, Paganism, and Norse Paganism.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Please click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more about how you can help support us and be a part of the Boxcar Nation.