News Desk: Shadow of Mogg – A Post-Brexit RPG Zine

One of our industry friends, Panny, just launched his first Kickstarter for a really cool sounding game, Shadow of Mogg, in zine format.

Shadow of Mogg is a post-apocalyptic roleplaying game set in the London underground following a catastrophic occurrence known only as ‘the event’. It uses a simple d6 system as well as innovative group and voting mechanics. Players take the role of mostly ordinary members of the British public, whether the oppressed proletariat, a humble baker, a nurse, a firefighter, a time traveller or the Chief Executive of RBS as they eke out survival in an underground society turned inward against itself. The game explores the ramifications of mob rule democracy, the frailty of hope and the banality of evil, also you can play as Candle Stick Maker!

The complete game will be in an A5-sized zine, complete, save for dice. The projected digital and physical delivery is September 2020. As an American, I am curious about exploring this post-Brexit, post-apocalyptic game. At this time of this news release, it’s closing in on 50% funded during launch day, but this is a short-run campaign so if you want in, you need to do it quickly!

~ Modoc

