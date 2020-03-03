Public Service, RPG

News Desk: DTRPG Launches GM’s Day Sale

Posted by modoc31 on

It’s that time of year again! DTRPG has launched its annual GM’s Day sale. This year there are over 53K titles included in the sale. This is a great time to pick up on some great products (PDFs) at discount prices. Who doesn’t like a deal, right? Let us know what you scored this year in the comments below. 

~ Modoc

  1. modoc31 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 5:55 PM

    I scored a copy of Kids on Bikes Presents… Strange Adventures: Volume Two to go with the physical book I recently acquired.

    ~ Modoc

