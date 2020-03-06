RPG, News

News Desk: Danial Carroll’s The Big-Game Hunt Now Available

Posted by modoc31 on

Call of Cthulhu fans, can I have your attention? One of our Discord friends and longtime supporters, Danial Carroll, has published another Call of Cthulhu scenario, The Big-Game Hunt, through the Miskatonic Repository. You may recall that we recently reviewed one of his previously released scenarios, My Guardian Monster. Danial’s creativity is always refreshing and as with My Guardian Monster, I look forward to digging into this scenario. Now, go show him some support!

~ Modoc

