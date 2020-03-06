News Desk: Danial Carroll’s The Big-Game Hunt Now Available

Call of Cthulhu fans, can I have your attention? One of our Discord friends and longtime supporters, Danial Carroll, has published another Call of Cthulhu scenario, The Big-Game Hunt, through the Miskatonic Repository. You may recall that we recently reviewed one of his previously released scenarios, My Guardian Monster. Danial’s creativity is always refreshing and as with My Guardian Monster, I look forward to digging into this scenario. Now, go show him some support!

~ Modoc

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Please click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more about how you can help support us and be a part of the Boxcar Nation.