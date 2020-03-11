News Desk: Chaosium Cancels Chaosium Con Down Under 2020

Today, amidst rising global concerns with COVID-19, Chaosium Inc. announced that they have canceled Chaosium Con Down Under 2020. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all involved (attendees and their families, staff, etc). Chaosium is now in the planning stages Chaosium Con Down Under 2021.



While I cannot personally attend a convention in Australia, I would like to say that this decision is smart. In my humble opinion, it really shows that Chaosium cares about their fans, the families of fans, and everyone that would have been connected with the event in some way. Kudos ladies and gents!



~ Modoc

